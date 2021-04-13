Stevenson entered Monday's win over the Cardinals as a pinch hitter and launched a solo home run off Giovanny Gallegos in the seventh inning.

With Kyle Schwarber now in the lineup, Stevenson will retreat to the bench, but he quickly showed he was ready for that role by hitting his first homer of the year. The 26-year-old could have some DFS utility on days when he's giving one of the Nats' starting outfielders a rest.