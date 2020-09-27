Stevenson went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs during a 4-3 win over the Mets in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The 26-year-old came into Saturday with only one career home run in 136 big-league games, but Stevenson took Jacob deGrom to deep right-center field in the third inning for his first long ball of the season. He then got credit for an inside-the-park homer in the fifth when Dominic Smith crashed into the wall trying to corral his drive into the left-field corner. After a 1-for-4 showing in the nightcap, Stevenson has hit safely in 11 straight games, slashing a blistering .406/.457/.813 during that stretch with five doubles and a tripe in addition to Saturday's home runs.