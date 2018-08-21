Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Recalled from Triple-A
Stevenson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
The Nationals just traded Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams, essentially waving the white flag on their season, and Stevenson rejoins the big-league roster as one of the corresponding moves. Unfortunately for Stevenson, there are still four outfielders on the roster who are clearly ahead of him on the depth chart. He was hitting .235/.318/.338 with six home runs and 12 steals in 331 plate appearances at Triple-A.
