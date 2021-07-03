Stevenson (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Stevenson has been on the 10-day injured list since June 18 due to an oblique strain, but he's been ramping up his activity recently. The 27-year-old is expected to have a short rehab assignment, but the team wanted him to live reps before he's cleared to rejoin the major-league club.
