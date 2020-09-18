Stevenson was recalled from the alternate training site Friday, Alex Chappell of MASN reports.
The 26-year-old made the Nationals' Opening Day roster but was demoted in early August, and this is his first time back with the big-league club. Stevenson and Michael Taylor figure to see significant time in right field with Adam Eaton set to miss the rest of the season with a fractured finger.
More News
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Optioned off roster•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Sitting in third straight•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Starting in place of Soto•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Could benefit from expanded rosters•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Shuttled to minors•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Still in running for bench spot•