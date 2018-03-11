Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Retooled swing in offseason
Stevenson received personal attention from new Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long in the offseason in an attempt to add more power to his swing, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The 23-year-old has used a swing charitably described as "unorthodox" since his college days, resulting in an approach that sacrificed power for contact. That profile would limit Stevenson to a bench role in the majors, but the Nats feel his ceiling is higher than that, so Long was dispatched to rebuild Stevenson's swing mechanics from the ground up. So far in camp, it looks like the new mechanics have stuck, as he's is driving the ball more, but it remains to be seen how it will impact his overall offensive numbers. Expect Stevenson to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse, where he slashed only .252/.298/.320 in 79 games last year, but a strong showing could put him in the organization's future plans -- or improve his value on the trade market.
