Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Returns to majors
Stevenson was recalled by the Nationals on Monday.
Stevenson has received 167 big-league plate appearances over the last three years and has done very little with them, hitting .215/.293/.264 with one home run. He'll fill a fifth outfield role during his time with the team. Ryan Zimmerman (foot) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
