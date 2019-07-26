Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Sent to Triple-A
Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday.
Stevenson joined the Nationals at the start of the week and made three appearances as a pinch hitter. The 25-year-old is unlikely to see any significant opportunities in the majors as long as Washington's outfield remains healthy.
