Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Shuttled to minors
Stevenson was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Stevenson performed well before spring training was put on hold, slashing .276/.400/.310 with a 5:6 BB:K across 35 plate appearances, though it wasn't enough for him to secure a bench spot with the big club. The outfielder appeared in 30 games with the Nationals in 2019, slashing .367/.486/.467 in 37 plate appearances.
