Stevenson is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.

Though Stevenson received the first chance to start in left field in place of Juan Soto (COVID-19) in the season opener last week, the 26-year-old has since moved back to the bench. Michael Taylor will draw a third consecutive start Monday and looks in line to serve as the club's top left fielder over Stevenson until Soto returns from the injured list.