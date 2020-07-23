Stevenson is starting in left field and hitting eighth Thursday against the Yankees.
Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, and Stevenson will take his place in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against right-hander Gerrit Cole. It's unclear how long Soto is expected to miss, but Stevenson and Michael Taylor figure to share duties in his absence.
