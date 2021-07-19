The Nationals recalled Stevenson from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. He'll start in center field and bat sixth in Washington's series opener with Miami.

After serving as the Nationals' 27th man for Sunday's pseudo-doubleheader with the Padres, Stevenson was optioned back to Rochester earlier Monday to bring Washington's roster back to 26. The Nationals ultimately reserved the transaction and optioned reliever Andres Machado instead of Stevenson, a move that perhaps hints that center fielder Victor Robles isn't completely healthy. Robles will be out of the lineup for a second straight game Monday, allowing Stevenson to pick up another start after he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Sunday's 8-7 win.