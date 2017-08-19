Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Steals first big-league base Friday
Stevenson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's win over the Padres.
It was the first steal of the rookie's major-league career, but highlights have been few and far between for Stevenson since his promotion, as he's gone just 6-for-33 with a 1:13 BB:K and is still looking for his first extra-base hit. Expect his playing time to dwindle once other Nats outfielders get healthier.
