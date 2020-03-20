Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Still in running for bench spot
Stevenson was still in the mix for a bench spot with the Nationals when MLB suspended the season.
Whether the 25-year-old starts the season in the majors depends largely on whether Carter Kieboom wins the starting third base job -- if he isn't ready, the final spot on the bench would go to either Stevenson or Wilmer Difo. For his part, Stevenson was having a decent spring when the Grapefruit League schedule was put on pause, showing improved patience with a 5:6 BB:K through 35 plate appearances to bolster his .276/.400/.310 slash line.
