Stevenson (oblique) was spotted on the field Wednesday taking grounders and shagging fly balls, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
While he works back from an oblique strain, Stevenson is gradually incorporating more baseball activities into his rehab program. The 27-year-old was able to take swings off a tee Monday, and his ability to add defensive work to the mix a couple days later suggests a rehab assignment could be on the horizon.
