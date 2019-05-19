Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: To begin rehab assignment
Stevenson (back) will head to Triple-A Fresno on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Stevenson has been on the injured list since May 9 with back spasms and was spotted taking flyballs on the field prior to Saturday's game against the Cubs. It appears he's now ready to take the next step in his rehab and should be ready to return to game action soon. If he returns to the big-league club, he will likely serve as outfield depth.
More News
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Works out on field•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Lands on IL•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Diagnosed with back spasms•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Exits due to injury•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Called up by Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...