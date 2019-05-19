Stevenson (back) will head to Triple-A Fresno on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Stevenson has been on the injured list since May 9 with back spasms and was spotted taking flyballs on the field prior to Saturday's game against the Cubs. It appears he's now ready to take the next step in his rehab and should be ready to return to game action soon. If he returns to the big-league club, he will likely serve as outfield depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories