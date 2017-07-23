Stevenson will join the Nationals in Arizona on Sunday and is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals are down to two healthy outfielders heading into Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks with Chris Heisey (groin) likely bound for the disabled list and Ryan Raburn (personal) set to hit the bereavement list, so Stevenson could be in store for regular reps right away during his first trip to the big leagues. A second-round pick in 2015, Stevenson has climbed through the minor-league ranks quickly thanks to his impressive hit tool and quality speed. He's maintained a .280 average during his minor-league career, but has stumbled a bit at Double-A Harrisburg this season, hitting .246 with 13 extra-base knocks and nine steals.