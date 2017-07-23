Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Will be promoted Sunday
Stevenson will join the Nationals in Arizona on Sunday and is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals are down to two healthy outfielders heading into Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks with Chris Heisey (groin) likely bound for the disabled list and Ryan Raburn (personal) set to hit the bereavement list, so Stevenson could be in store for regular reps right away during his first trip to the big leagues. A second-round pick in 2015, Stevenson has climbed through the minor-league ranks quickly thanks to his impressive hit tool and quality speed. He's maintained a .280 average during his minor-league career, but has stumbled a bit at Double-A Harrisburg this season, hitting .246 with 13 extra-base knocks and nine steals.
More News
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Officially called up•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Catching fire at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Raps out five hits Monday•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Sent back to minor league camp•
-
Nationals' Andrew Stevenson: Stays hot Monday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...