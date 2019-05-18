Stevenson (back) took flyballs in the outfield prior to Saturday's game against the Cubs, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Stevenson is already eligible to return from the injured list. It remains unclear when he's expected to be activated or whether he'll require a rehab assignment. He may not have a big-league job to return to, with Gerardo Parra now on the Nationals' roster.

