Nationals' Andruw Monasterio: Dealt to Nationals

Monasterio was traded from the Cubs to the Nationals along with cash or a player to be named later in exchange for Daniel Murphy, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

A 21-year-old second baseman from Venezuela, Monasterio is hitting .263/.359/.336 with three home runs and 10 steals in 369 at-bats for High-A Myrtle Beach this season. He is not much of a prospect, but the Nationals obviously saw something they liked, and they were in no position to ask for a significant return for Murphy.