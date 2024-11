The Nationals selected Lara's contract from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 21-year-old is now shielded from the Rule 5 Draft. Lara spent the 2024 campaign split between High-A Wilmington and Harrisburg, finishing with a 3.34 ERA and 132:44 K:BB over 134.2 frames. He'll likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Rochester.