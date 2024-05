Lara has a 2.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 37:8 K:BB in 23.2 innings through five starts for High-A Wilmington.

Lara was a high-pedigree signee out of Venezuela in 2019, but he never logged an ERA under 4.50 prior to this season. The big, 6-foot-4 righty ranks second behind Owen Murphy among all High-A pitchers with 37 strikeouts and his 30.5 K-BB% is the fourth-best mark at the level.