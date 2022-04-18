Lara impressed for Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday against Carolina, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over four innings while striking out seven.

One of the Nationals' top pitching prospects, Lara is still only 19 after being a J-2 signing in 2019, but this is already his second look at full-season ball after he ended last season with a couple shaky starts for Fredericksburg. His results this time around have been a lot better, however, and if Lara can improve his control, his raw stuff could allow him to consistently dominate hitters in the low minors. For the moment, he's only on the radar in deeper dynasty formats, but Lara has the tools to put together a breakout campaign.