Nationals' Andry Lara: Making progress with consistency
Lara has made a good impression on Nationals minor-league pitching coordinator Brad Holman, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports. "His fastball is mid-90s mph and just once and a while he will like overthrow it a tick and catch a little misfire and yank it left," Holman said this week. "He's just learning how to make adjustments and how to get back on track when he's off. But he makes a lot of really good pitches, too. It's (all about) just becoming more consistent for him and, of course, he is just a baby. He just turned 17."
The Nats' top signing in the 2019 J-2 class, Lara has the makings of a No. 2 starter given his projectable frame, potentially plus-plus fastball and early feel for his changeup. He's a long way from the majors and hasn't even made his stateside pro debut yet, but his willingness to accept coaching can only help his development. Lara's already the No. 4 fantasy prospect in a Washington system that lacks depth, but if he makes an immediate splash as a teenager once he gets to rookie ball, his overall dynasty stock will skyrocket.
