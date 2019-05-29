Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Activated ahead of start
Sanchez (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Braves on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sanchez is set to rejoin the starting rotation after spending just 12 days on the shelf with a left hamstring injury. The veteran right-hander will likely be limited to around 75-80 pitches in his first start back, as he only worked his pitch count into the 50s during his final simulated game before being activated. James Bourque was optioned to the minors to make room for Sanchez.
