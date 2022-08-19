Sanchez pitched five innings against San Diego on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks. He struck out four batters and did not factor in the decision.

Sanchez registered easily his best start of the season, surrendering just one hit -- a fourth-inning Manny Machado solo homer. The right-hander still doesn't have a start this season in which he hasn't surrendered a long ball or given up fewer than two walks, but Sanchez didn't let those mistakes destroy him in this outing. It's been a rough campaign for the veteran -- he's still sporting an ugly 6.43 ERA -- but he's at least been able to chew up some innings, going five or more frames in six of his seven appearances. Sanchez's performance Thursday isn't likely to turn his season around (or lead to any fantasy appeal), but it ranks as a bright spot in what has been an otherwise forgettable 16th big-league campaign.