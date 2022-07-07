Sanchez (neck) is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start Friday with Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Sanchez covered 4.2 innings during his third rehab outing Sunday, and he'll take the mound again Friday with Rochester. The veteran right-hander has yet to pitch for the Nationals this season after being diagnosed with a cervical impingement in his neck April 11, but he appears to be closing in on his return from the injured list.

