Sanchez (0-2) allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Orioles.

Sanchez had a long layoff since his last start due to the postponement of the team's series against the Marlins. He was hit hard early on during his return to the mound as he allowed runs in three of the first five innings prior to being removed from the game with one out in the sixth. The 36-year-old has now had two rough outings to begin the season as he carries a 7.84 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over 10.1 innings in his first two starts. His next chance to right the ship should come on the road Wednesday against the Mets.