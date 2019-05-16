Sanchez (hamstring) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Sanchez exited Thursday's game against the Mets with left hamstring soreness, and while the severity of the issue is not yet known -- he's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday -- it will force the right-hander to miss at least one start. The Nationals have yet to announce who will start in place of Sanchez next week, though Erick Fedde is a top option.