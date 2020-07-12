Sanchez threw four innings in Sunday's intrasquad game, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
He appears well on track to be fully stretched out in time for his first turn in the rotation, which figures to be July 27 on the road against the Blue Jays. Sanchez gave up three runs while striking out eight and allowing seven hits and two walks in nine innings during spring training.
