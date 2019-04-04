Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Cleared for next start
Manager Dave Martinez said that Sanchez (hip) would be fine to make his next scheduled start, which is expected to fall Monday in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Sanchez was limited to four innings in his season debut Wednesday against that same Phillies squad, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Along the way, Sanchez was struck by a comebacker that produced a "pretty good-sized" bruise on the right-hander's hip, according to Martinez. The Nationals pulled Sanchez from the start thereafter, but follow-up evaluations revealed nothing concerning. He shouldn't face any limitations with his pitch count Monday while he aims to bounce back from the rough outing.
More News
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Dealing with bruised hip•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Exits with trainer•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Debut to come Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Rounding into form•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Sharp outing against Marlins•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Links up with Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.