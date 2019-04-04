Manager Dave Martinez said that Sanchez (hip) would be fine to make his next scheduled start, which is expected to fall Monday in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Sanchez was limited to four innings in his season debut Wednesday against that same Phillies squad, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Along the way, Sanchez was struck by a comebacker that produced a "pretty good-sized" bruise on the right-hander's hip, according to Martinez. The Nationals pulled Sanchez from the start thereafter, but follow-up evaluations revealed nothing concerning. He shouldn't face any limitations with his pitch count Monday while he aims to bounce back from the rough outing.