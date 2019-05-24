Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Completes bullpen session
Sanchez (hamstring) threw a 41-pitch bullpen session Friday and may require a minor-league rehab start, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sanchez previously said he expected to spend the 10-day minimum on the injured list, but manager Dave Martinez indicated that a rehab start remains a possibility. The 35-year-old will be re-evaluated Saturday to see how he recovers from the bullpen session before determining the next step for his return.
