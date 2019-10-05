Play

Sanchez may start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Max Scherzer was initially scheduled to start the third game of the series, but could be pushed back to Game 4 after entering as a reliever during Friday's game. Sanchez's status for Game 3 will likely be determined by how Scherzer feels Saturday.

