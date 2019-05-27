Sanchez (hamstring) may return from the injured list to make a start Wednesday at Miami, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Sanchez has been on the injured list since May 17 but was jogging before the team's contest on Monday. Manager Davey Martinez said, "He looked pretty good," but that he would have to consult with trainers before any firm plans were made. The team's starter for Wednesday has yet to be determined, though it will likely be either Sanchez or Kyle McGowin.