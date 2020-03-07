Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Cruising through spring
Sanchez has posted a 3.00 ERA and 8:2 K:BB through nine innings over his first three spring starts.
The veteran right-hander is right on track for Opening Day, tossing four scoreless innings against the Marlins on Friday. Sanchez made 30 starts last season, the first time he'd reached that mark since 2012, and the Nats will count on him to bring some stability to the back of the rotation once again in 2020.
