Sanchez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to a bruised hip flexor, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez took a comebacker off his hip flexor during the third inning Wednesday, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, the right-hander was removed prior to the fifth frame after tightening up. According to Jamal Collier of MLB.com, Sanchez believes he'll be able to make his next start on schedule, though the Nationals will likely wait and see how the veteran hurler feels during his between-starts bullpen before determining his availability.