Sanchez (8-8) took the loss Tuesday at Minnesota after giving up two runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

The veteran right-hander started out with six scoreless frames before serving up a two-run home run to Mitch Garver in the seventh. The Nationals never gave him a chance for the win regardless, as they managed only two hits all game. Sanchez has a 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 123:56 K:BB through 147 innings and is set to face the Braves on Sunday.