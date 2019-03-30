Sanchez is slated to make his first start of the season Wednesday against the Phillies, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Though he enters the season as the No. 4 pitcher in the Washington rotation, Sanchez won't take the hill until the Nationals' fifth game. Thanks to off-days Friday and Monday, Opening Day starter Max Scherzer will return to the mound for Tuesday's series opener on his normal four days' rest. The move back a day in the pitching schedule isn't ideal for Sanchez, who now projects to match up with Phillies ace Aaron Nola.