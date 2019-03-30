Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Debut to come Wednesday
Sanchez is slated to make his first start of the season Wednesday against the Phillies, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Though he enters the season as the No. 4 pitcher in the Washington rotation, Sanchez won't take the hill until the Nationals' fifth game. Thanks to off-days Friday and Monday, Opening Day starter Max Scherzer will return to the mound for Tuesday's series opener on his normal four days' rest. The move back a day in the pitching schedule isn't ideal for Sanchez, who now projects to match up with Phillies ace Aaron Nola.
