Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Denied win by bullpen
Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 13-9 loss to Atlanta, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
The right-hander stayed on the edges of the zone for the most part, throwing 60 of 97 pitches for strikes but generating 17 swinging strikes -- mainly with his changeup -- and Sanchez exited the game in line for his fourth win, only to see the Nats bullpen completely melt down. He'll take a 4.02 ERA and 65:29 K:BB through 71.2 innings into his next start Friday in Detroit.
