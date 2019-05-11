Sanchez (0-6) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

Joc Pederson touched Sanchez up for a pair of long balls, sinking the right-hander to his major-league-leading sixth loss. Sanchez enjoyed a career resurgence in 2018, but he now has a 5.27 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through eight starts (41 innings), and there's little under the hood to suggest he's in line for a major turnaround. Sanchez's walk rate has ballooned to 12.3 percent and his opponents' xBA is a couple points higher than his actual BAA. He lines up to face the Mets at home next week.