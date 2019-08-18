Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 15-14 extra-innings loss to the Brewers, giving up five runs on eight hits and four walks over four innings while striking out five.

The veteran right-hander needed 80 pitches (49 strikes) to get just 12 outs, but Sanchez did manage to keep the ball in the park -- no mean feat on a night when the rest of the Nats staff served up seven homers over the final 10 innings. He'll take a 3.99 ERA and 104:46 K:BB through 121.2 innings into his next start Friday, on the road against the Cubs.