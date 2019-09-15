Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Earns ninth win
Sanchez (9-8) got the win Sunday against the Braves after pitching seven strong innings of shutout baseball while giving up just three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Sanchez helped the Nationals get a much-needed win as they have been gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and have lost some ground hunt for the wild card. Prior to this game, the Braves had won seven out of the last eight matchups between these two ballclubs so it was key that Sanchez had a good game. The 35-year old has now dropped his ERA to a 3.86 and has a 126:57 K:BB across 161 innings on the season. He lines up to face the Marlins in his next start Saturday.
