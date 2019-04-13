Sanchez allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one across seven innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Pirates had runners aboard in the final six innings with Sanchez on the mound, but he worked around the traffic by throwing 63 strikes out of 100 pitches. Of those 63 strikes, 17 of them were called. Sanchez is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. His next start should be against the Marlins on the road Friday.