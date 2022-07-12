Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sanchez (neck) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Thursday's game against Atlanta in Washington, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Sanchez's upcoming appearance will be his first in the big leagues since Sept. 26, 2020, after he chose not to sign with a team in the 2021 season and was then sidelined for the first three months of the current campaign while recovering from a cervical neck impingement. The 38-year-old right-hander recently wrapped up a four-start rehab assignment by covering 5.1 innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions from a workload standpoint as he slots into the Washington rotation. Even so, Sanchez won't make for a comfortable streaming option after he turned in a 6.62 ERA in 53 innings during his last stint in the majors with the Nationals two years ago.