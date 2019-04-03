Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Exits with trainer
Sanchez (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies with an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Sanchez took a comebacker off his leg in the third inning, and while he was able to stay in the game for a little while longer, the right-hander was removed prior to the fifth inning after what was his third visit with a trainer. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at the moment. Prior to exiting the game, Sanchez allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three across four innings.
