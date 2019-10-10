Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Expected to start Game 1 of NLCS
Sanchez is expected to start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
An official decision hasn't been made, but Dougherty reports that Sanchez is likely to be the starter for Game 1 of the NLCS. Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg were both used to close out the NLDS against the Dodgers, so it would make sense for the team to start Sanchez since he's had a few more days of rest. Sanchez gave up one run off four hits and two walks while recording nine strikeouts over five innings during his start in Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday.
