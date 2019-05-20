Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Expects to return when eligible
Sanchez (hamstring) played catch with no pain Monday and said he expects to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez landed on the injured list last Friday after suffering a left hamstring strain during his start against the Mets on Thursday. Fortunately the strain was ruled a mild one, leaving the veteran right-hander confident he'll be ready to return after a minimum stay on the shelf. Sanchez is eligible for activation May 27, should he ultimately prove ready.
