Sanchez (hamstring) played catch with no pain Monday and said he expects to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez landed on the injured list last Friday after suffering a left hamstring strain during his start against the Mets on Thursday. Fortunately the strain was ruled a mild one, leaving the veteran right-hander confident he'll be ready to return after a minimum stay on the shelf. Sanchez is eligible for activation May 27, should he ultimately prove ready.