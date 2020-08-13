Sanchez (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Sanchez began last season with an 0-6 record and 5.27 ERA in his first eight starts, and he's off to another miserable start in 2020. He bounced back in a major way down the stretch last year, but it's hard to feel good about him following a similar path over the final six weeks of this season. Sanchez had just five swinging strikes on 71 pitches Wednesday and has given up five homers now in only 13 innings. The 36-year-old will attempt to start righting the ship next week.