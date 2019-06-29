Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Fans eight Tigers in win
Sanchez (4-6) picked up the win Friday, giving up one run on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight in a 3-1 victory over the Tigers.
The veteran right-hander continues to turn his season around, delivering four quality starts in his last six trips to the mound and going 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB through 35.1 innings over that stretch. Sanchez will look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday, at home against the Marlins.
