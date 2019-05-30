Sanchez (1-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of Atlanta, giving up only one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Activated off the IL earlier in the day, the 35-year-old put together what was easily his best performance of the year, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning before Ozzie Albies broke it up with a single. Sanchez still has a lot to prove -- he has only two quality starts in 10 outings -- but now that he's healthy, he might be able to re-discover his 2018 form. He'll carry a 4.47 ERA and 48:26 K:BB through 48.1 innings into his next start June 5, at home against the White Sox.