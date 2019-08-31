Sanchez allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings Friday against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Sanchez gave up a solo homer in the first inning, though he'd only surrender one other run through five frames. He fired 62 of 94 pitches for strikes. The 35-year-old right-hander has held the opposition to two or fewer earned runs in each of his last two outings, and he now sits with a 3.80 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 116 strikeouts over 135 innings this season.