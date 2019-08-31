Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Fares well in no-decision
Sanchez allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings Friday against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.
Sanchez gave up a solo homer in the first inning, though he'd only surrender one other run through five frames. He fired 62 of 94 pitches for strikes. The 35-year-old right-hander has held the opposition to two or fewer earned runs in each of his last two outings, and he now sits with a 3.80 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 116 strikeouts over 135 innings this season.
